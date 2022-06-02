STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will abide by the party's instructions: BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh

A day after being cautioned by the central leadership, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said he will abide by instructions from the party leadership.

Published: 02nd June 2022 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A day after being cautioned by the central leadership, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said he will abide by instructions from the party leadership.

Taking exception to Ghosh's "critical" comments against the party's state unit, the BJP top brass warned him against speaking out as he had done in the past.

"I will abide by the party's instructions," Ghosh told reporters.

He, however, maintained that he would take up the matter with the leadership on how confidential party communication was leaked to the media even before it reached him.

Ghosh among other things had urged the state president Sukanta Majumdar to take everybody along besides speaking of Majumdar's inexperience as a leader.

This saw BJP national general secretary Arun Singh cautioning Ghosh on speaking against party leaders in public forums in a strongly-worded letter.

Maintaining that the letter has been issued on the instructions of BJP president JP Nadda, Singh said he wished to convey the party's deep anguish and concern at the issuance of such statements and "advise you (Ghosh) to always refrain from going to the media or any public fora about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh BJP West Bengal
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp