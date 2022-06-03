STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18 arrested in Kanpur stone pelting incident: Police

Eighteen people were arrested in connection with the violence and stone pelting in Kanpur on Friday as police scoured video footage to identify others.

Published: 03rd June 2022

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Eighteen people were arrested in connection with the violence and stone pelting in Kanpur on Friday as police scoured video footage to identify others.

"Those involved in the violence are being identified with help of video clips of the incident," said Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

"The accused and the conspirators will be booked under Gangster Act and their properties will be seized or demolished," warned the officer.

Twelve companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been sent to the area to maintain law and order, police said.

Senior officials are also being sent there to monitor the situation.

"Officials have been asked to keep a round the clock vigil. The UP government will not allow law and order to be disturbed in any situation," Kumar said.

Violence erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two communities threw bricks and improvised bombs trying to shutdown shops in protest against 'insulting' comments made on Prophet Mohammed.

Clashes broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak, and Yateemkhana areas of Kanpur.

The violence began over a remark made against the Prophet by BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate recently.

