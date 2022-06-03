STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Centre has not released Rs 27,000 crore IGST dues of states': Amit Mitra

Mitra, who was the former finance minister of the state, asserted that Bengal's growth story has nevertheless remained intact and claimed the state's GST growth in 2021-22 was 23 per cent.

Published: 03rd June 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra

Dr. Amit Mitra, Principal chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to the West Bengal chief minister Thursday charged that the Centre has not released Integrated Goods and Services Tax dues to the tune of Rs 27,000 crore to states, and claimed if this had been cleared, the money would have bolstered the country's economic growth.

Mitra, who was the former finance minister of the state, asserted that Bengal's growth story has nevertheless remained intact and claimed the state's GST growth in 2021-22 was 23 per cent.

Referring to an earlier statement by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar that Centre has paid its GST dues and the state should now cut its taxes on fuel, Mitra said, "The BJP state president should know the facts. The Centre is depriving states of IGST dues of Rs 27000 crore."

He claimed the disbursement of the dues "would have boosted the economy and demand in the country, which would have in turn repaired the supply chain that has collapsed due to wrong macroeconomic policies of the Centre," at a virtual press conference held here.

IGST is one of the three components of the Goods and Services Tax and is levied whenever there is an inter-state transfer and supply of goods or services.

"Where is federalism? The Centre must clear the state's financial dues," he said Majumdar had earlier in the day demanded that the state government give some relief to people by reducing fuel prices as the Centre has cleared GST dues worth Rs 6,521 crore to it.

The BJP would wait for 15 days, and if the state does not take any steps, it would hit the streets, Majumdar had warned.

"If they don't reduce the fuel prices, we will hit the streets. We will also march to state secretariat Nabanna to fight for people's rights," he said.

On Tuesday the union finance ministry had said that the Centre has cleared the entire GST compensation payable till date by releasing Rs 86,912 crore to the states.

Of this Rs 25,000 crore was released from the GST compensation fund and the balance of Rs 61,912 crore from the Centre's own resources pending collection of cess.

"In April and May, the first two months of the current fiscal year, the GST collection in Bengal has grown by 19.23 per cent against the protected rate of 14 per cent. Mr Majumdar should know the facts," Mitra said.

Mitra attributed the rise to all round development in West Bengal due to the state government's demand-led policies that helped the manufacturing, agriculture and services sector to flourish.

"These led to healthy GST collection," he said.

Speaking about adverse financial situations in some states, he claimed "We (Bengal) are in better shape. The GST collection is one of the major barometers."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Mitra Integrated Goods and Services Tax GST
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp