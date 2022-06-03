STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Constitution of panel significant step towards implementation of Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand will be the first state after Goa to implement a UCC and other states should also follow its example.

Published: 03rd June 2022 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HALDWANI: Uttarakhand Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said his government has taken a significant step towards the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code by constituting a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to talk to all stakeholders and prepare a draft of it.

"Keeping with a commitment made on February 12, we passed the proposal for constituting a committee on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at our very first cabinet meeting after being re-elected to office. We have also taken another step towards its implementation by constituting a panel headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai," Dhami told reporters here.

"The committee will talk to all the stakeholders before drafting the UCC, which will then be implemented by us," he said.

Dhami said Uttarakhand will be the first state after Goa to implement a UCC and other states should also follow its example.

"A border state with a diverse geography like Uttarakhand, where almost every family has someone in the armed forces, deserves to have a Uniform Civil Code," he said.

Replying to a question related to mining, the chief minister said systematic and regulated mining is necessary.

"It has been found that no mining has led to the piling up of a huge amount of silt in rivers, which in some cases has changed the course of the rivers, posing the danger of floods to cities situated along the banks. We will think over it. Obsolete and useless mining laws may even be changed," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushkar Singh Dhami Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand CM Uttarakhand
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp