STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Cut taxes on fuel in 15 days': BJP threatens protests in Bengal

Speaking to reporters, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the state government should give some relief to the people when the Centre has cleared all the GST dues.

Published: 03rd June 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Diesel, Petrol, Fuel

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Thursday threatened to go on agitation if the West Bengal government does not cut taxes on fuel in the next 15 days.

Speaking to reporters, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the state government should give some relief to the people when the Centre has cleared all the GST dues.

"West Bengal has received its GST dues from the Centre. It should now bring down the prices of fuel. They should reduce the price of petrol by at least Rs 5, and price of diesel by Rs 10," he said.

"The Centre has twice reduced fuel prices, but the state government has not lowered taxes even once," he claimed.

The BJP would wait for 15 days, and if the state does not take any steps, it would hit the streets, Majumdar said.

"If they don't reduce the fuel prices, we will hit the streets. We will also march to state secretariat Nabanna to fight for people's rights," he said.

The Centre has cleared the entire GST compensation payable up to May 31 by releasing Rs 86,912 crore to the states, as per the Finance Ministry.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced in the country on July 1, 2017 and states were assured of compensation for the loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST for a period of five years.

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the state government would reduce the taxes on fuel, once the Centre clears all the dues.

"The state government has already said that once the Centre clears its dues amounting to Rs 97,000 crores, it would reduce the taxes on fuel prices. Once they clear the dues, the state won't levy taxes on oil for the next five years," Ghosh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Sukanta Majumdar Excise Duty Fuel Price
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp