Day after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, now daughter Priyanka tests Covid positive

Published: 03rd June 2022 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined herself.

A day earlier, her mother and party president Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all protocols, I have quarantined myself at home."

"I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Lucknow on Wednesday to address a state-level 'Chintan Shivir' and returned to Delhi on Thursday.

