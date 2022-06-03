Farmers can now withdraw money of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi at home

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Farmers can now withdraw the money of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme at their homes with the help of the Department of Post.

The postal department is launching a campaign 'Aapka Bank, Apke Dwar' to benefit maximum farmers who get the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"Farmers can withdraw money of Kisan Samman Nidhi at their doorstep with Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) from their Aadahr linked bank account. A postal representative will visit the house of the farmers who wish to withdraw money and give the money with the help of a handheld device that requires the fingerprint of the person," Postmaster General of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav said.

The campaign will start on June 4 and will continue till June 13, the officer confirmed.

"Farmers in the village are forced to visit a bank branch or ATMs, which are scarce in rural pockets, to withdraw the money of the Kisan Samman Nidhi. We are trying to simplify it for farmers with help of India Post Payment Bank and Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS)," the official said.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 6,000 annually, which is sent to their bank account via direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The amount is sent in three tranches of Rs 2,000 each in a year.

The recent Rs 2,000 deposit was made earlier this week.

With AePS, a person can withdraw a maximum of Rs 10,000.

"A farmer can get the money anywhere he wishes, be it his farm or house, using this facility."

"The system is particularly beneficial for people who live in distant rural pockets, elderly or the specially-abled. Because postal department staff is involved in the process, the transactions are completely safe and secure," Yadav said.