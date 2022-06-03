FIR filed against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for calling seers 'hate mongers' in tweet

By PTI

SITAPUR: A FIR has been registered against Mohammad Zubair, a fact-checker and co-founder of Alt News, here at the Khairabad Police Station for calling Hindu seers "hate mongers", police on Friday said.

Additional Superintendent of Police MP Singh told PTI that the case was registered on Wednesday on a complaint lodged by Bhagwan Sharan, the district president of Hindu Sher Sena.

The journalist was booked under sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

At the heart of the matter is a tweet Zubair posted on May 27 tagging Vineet Jain, managing director, Times Group.

"Well done @vineetjaintimes! Why do we need Hate Mongers like Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati or Mahant Bajrang Muni or Anand Swaroop to arrange a Dharam Sansad to speak against a community and a Religion when we already have Anchors who can do much better job from News Studios," he had said in the tweet.

Bajrang Muni is the National Conservator of Hindu Sher Sena.

A hate speech video of Bajrang Muni had earlier gone viral leading to his arrest.

The matter against the journalist is being probed by SO Khairabad Arvind Singh, who has been assigned the investigation officer, Additional SP Sitapur said.

The journalist had on Thursday said that this was "5th or 6th" FIR filed against him in the matter.