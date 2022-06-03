Flyers with disabilities: DGCA issues draft rules for airlines, seeks comments

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed airlines not to refuse a person on basis of disability.

However, in case an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor.

The doctor will have to categorically state the medical condition and advise whether the patient is fit to fly or not. After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take an appropriate call,’’ according to the DGCA.

It may be recalled that last month a physically challenged teenage boy was denied boarding an Indigo flight from Ranchi as the airline felt he would be difficult to manage on board.

Following this the DGCA set up a three member bench to conduct and inquiry. It was found that the airline staff didn’t not act appropriately with the child and were at fault. As a result of this a show cause notice was issue to Indigo airlines and they had to pay a penalty of Rs 5 lakh.