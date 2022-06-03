STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, Israel to enhance ties in futuristic defence technology

Defence Minister Gantz reached New Delhi on Thursday on his first official visit to India. This year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of official diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Published: 03rd June 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 08:57 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

NEW DELHI: Aiming to bolster the mutual defence relationship, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister of Israel Benjamin Gantz on Thursday exchanged the ‘Letter of Intent’ and adopted a ‘Vision Statement’.

Both the ministers pledged to enhance cooperation in all areas, especially in security and defence.

Defence Minister Gantz reached New Delhi on Thursday on his first official visit to India. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of official diplomatic ties between India and Israel.

The Ministry of Defence said, “With the intention to further strengthen the existing framework of the Indo-Israeli defence cooperation architecture, both the sides adopted the India-Israel Vision on Defence Cooperation. A Letter of Intent on enhancing cooperation in the field of Futuristic Defence Technologies was also exchanged.”

The ministers also discussed a cooperation agreement signed between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel’s Directorate for Defense R&D.

It is likely to enable the expansion of technological collaboration and development between both the countries.

“The ministers conducted a discussion that covered topics, including strategic global challenges, military cooperation, defense industrial cooperation and joint research and development (R&D),” the office of Israel Defence Minister said.

