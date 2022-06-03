STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jailed NCP leader Anil Deshmukh seeks one-day bail to vote in Rajya Sabha polls on June 10

The application added that voting would be held inside the Vidhan Bhawan amid heavy police bandobast and hence there would be no hurdle of lack of police escort.

Published: 03rd June 2022 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh, currently in jail in a money laundering case, on Friday approached a special court here seeking bail for one day to cast his vote in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Deshmukh, who was arrested in November 2021 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sought to be released on bail for a day on June 10 when the Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held.

"Being a standing MLA, the applicant (Deshmukh) is a member of the Electoral College for election of members to the Rajya Sabha. The applicant is desirous to exercise his franchise and cast his vote," the application said.

Special Judge K K Patil, hearing cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, on Friday directed the ED to file its reply to Deshmukh's application and posted the matter for further hearing on June 6.

The ED case of money laundering against Deshmukh, who was earlier the home minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and others came after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of extortion made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The ED claimed Deshmukh misused his official position and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai.

This money was laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, it alleged.

