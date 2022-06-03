STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jignesh Mevani gets bail in 2017 'azadi kooch' case; MLA cannot leave Gujarat without court's nod

A sessions court in Mehsana town in Gujarat has granted bail to Jignesh Mevani and nine others in a five-year-old case of holding an 'azadi kooch' without permission.

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A sessions court in Mehsana town in Gujarat has granted bail to Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others in a five-year-old case of holding an 'azadi kooch' without permission.

They were granted bail on the condition of not leaving Gujarat without the permission of the court.

The judge also asked Mevani and others to submit their passports with the court.

A month ago, a magisterial court in Mehsana had convicted Mevani and nine others of holding the march without permission and sentenced them to three months' imprisonment.

It had also given them bail to file an appeal in a higher court.

While admitting their appeal against the magistrate's order, Mehsana Additional District and Sessions Judge CM Pawar on Friday granted them regular bail till the pendency of their appeal.

Granting of bail to Mevani was a routine legal process as he wasn't jailed in the case.

Mevani and nine others and some members of his Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch were held guilty under section 143 of the Indian Penal Code for being part of an unlawful assembly.

The FIR, in connection with the march that took place in July 2017 from Mehsana to Dhanera in Banaskantha, was lodged at Mehsana 'A' division police station in July 2017.

Of the total 12 accused named in the FIR, one had died, while one is still absconding.

The march was organised on July 12, 2017 to protest the flogging of some Dalit youths in Una, and participants were stopped on the outskirts of Mehsana.

Mevani went on to become an MLA in the 2017 Assembly polls from Vadgam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jignesh Mevani Gujarat Gujarat MLA
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp