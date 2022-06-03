Lawrence Bishnoi's nephew claims responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

By Online Desk

First, Lawrence Bishnoi told investigators that his gang killed Sidhu Moose Wala. Now, his nephew Sachin Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the murder of the singer-cum-politician.

The 28-year-old Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, days after his security cover was trimmed by the Punjab government, by unidentified people while travelling near Mansa on May 29.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, has alleged that Moose Wala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year which led to the 'rivalry' between him and the Punjabi singer. So, his gang members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed the singer.

ALSO READ | Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala​'s family writes to Centre, demands probe by central agencies

Meanwhile, Sachin Bishnoi, while claiming responsibility for the killing, too termed it as an act of 'revenge'.

Sachin Bishnoi made a virtual call to a news channel and claimed that he "killed Sidhu with his own hands".

When questioned if it was an attempted publicity stunt, he said that it was an act of revenge as Moose Wala was responsible for the murder of their "brother Vicky Middukhera" aka Vikramjit Singh, a Youth Akali Dal leader who was shot to death in Mohali lat year.