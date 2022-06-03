STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Loudspeakers removed from 258 religious places in 3 days in Uttarakhand: Police

The action has been taken in compliance with a high court order to stop noise pollution created by loudspeakers, a source in Uttarakhand police headquarters said.

Published: 03rd June 2022 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Loudspeakers

Loudspeakers (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: As part of a one-month drive launched on June 1 to remove loudspeakers from religious places across Uttarakhand, the state police on Friday said it has removed such devices from 258 places of worship over the past three days.

The action has been taken in compliance with a high court order to stop noise pollution created by loudspeakers, a source in the state police headquarters said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Police
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp