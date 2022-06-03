Loudspeakers removed from 258 religious places in 3 days in Uttarakhand: Police
The action has been taken in compliance with a high court order to stop noise pollution created by loudspeakers, a source in Uttarakhand police headquarters said.
DEHRADUN: As part of a one-month drive launched on June 1 to remove loudspeakers from religious places across Uttarakhand, the state police on Friday said it has removed such devices from 258 places of worship over the past three days.
