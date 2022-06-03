STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Moosewala's murder: Plea for CBI probe in Supreme Court

Punjab BJP leader Friday moved the Supreme Court for a CBI investigation into the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Punjab BJP leader Friday moved the Supreme Court for a CBI investigation into the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, citing suspected involvement of interstate and international gangsters in the crime.

The plea filed by Jagjit Singh contended the state administration had not only "miserably failed" in preventing the crime but also the gang wars that have created "a storm of fear and terror" in Punjab.

"The way the cold-blooded killing was done in broad daylight is indicative of the fact that the state machinery in the state of Punjab has miserably failed in its duty not only to prevent the crime but also to effectively curb the menace of gang wars.

"That there is a storm of fear and terror in the state of Punjab which warrants interference by this Hon'ble Court as fundamental rights of entire population of Punjab have been jeopardized at large," the PIL filed through advocate Namit Saxena said.

The plea alleged that despite having the knowledge about the death threats and intimidation the popular singer was receiving from international crime syndicates, the state government inaptly and without any reason curtailed his security cover and made the information public.

Making public the names of the individuals whose official security was withdrawn or downgraded reflected a lapse on the part of the state government, the petition said.

It claimed Moosewala was receiving death threats and intimidatory calls from international crime syndicates for the last two years.

The plea said Moosewala's killing has led to a "speculative public discourse" in the media which might mislead the investigation."....for the purpose of doing complete justice with the father of the deceased and instill faith in the public, this Court ought to transfer the investigation pertaining to present FIR to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"The accused persons have fled to various states of the country and it would be in the interest of justice if the present FIR is transferred to a central agency," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidhu Moosewala CBI probe demanded in Moosewala murder
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp