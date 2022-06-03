Nagaland minister blackmailed with 'doctored' video

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An unidentified cybercriminal blackmailed Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along Longkumer by threatening to circulate an alleged doctored video of him.

However, Longkumer, who is also the Nagaland BJP president, did not yield to this blackmail and instead, elicited the help of people to get hold of the blackmailer.

He narrated the incident by posting an “important notice” on Facebook as well as Twitter.

“Dear friends, I have been mostly active on social media platforms to connect with my fellow citizens and interact with them. I have also been interacting with people through video calls. However, taking advantage of my social media appearances, in order to defame my reputation, an unknown miscreant has edited my video with an adult video showcasing some vulgar scenes,” Longkumer wrote.

He said the person blackmailed him by demanding a “lump sum to avoid uploading edited videos on social media platforms”.

“If anyone receives any message as such, kindly report it to me by sending me the ID or phone number,” he wrote.

He said he had lodged a complaint with the authorities concerned against the number.

“Help me find out the culprit. I will take good care of him in our Naga style after I get to know his identity,” he further wrote.

He did not elaborate on the term Naga style. Calls made to him went unattended.

Longkumer had won the 2018 elections from Alongtaki constituency in Mokokchung district. He is serving as the minister of higher and technical education.