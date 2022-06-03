STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New COVID cases cross 4,000 mark after 84 days; active infections in country rise to 21,177

A total of 4,041 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Published: 03rd June 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 10:30 AM

COVID-19, COVID test, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: New coronavirus infections in India in a single day were recorded above 4,000 after 84 days, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,68,585, while the active cases rose to 21,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.95 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.73 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,22,757, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.83 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 10 new fatalities include six from Kerala, two from Delhi and one each from Maharashtra and Nagaland.

