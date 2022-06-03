STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'None is inferior to Hindi or English': Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on language debate

Pradhan was addressing the two-day National Education Ministers' Conference at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, when he made the comment.

Published: 03rd June 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: Referring to the importance given to local languages in the new National Education Policy (NEP) by the Centre, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday stressed that all languages of the country are national languages.

Pradhan was addressing the two-day National Education Ministers' Conference at Mahatma Mandir here.

"All languages are national languages, be it Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali or Marathi. No language is inferior to Hindi or English because each language has its own importance. That is why we have given importance to local languages in our new NEP," Pradhan said in his inaugural speech.

While noting that nearly 20 per cent of the population of India does not fall into the definition of "literacy", Pradhan urged participants to discuss the issue at the conference.

Education ministers of all the states and Union Territories are participating in the conference, with the focus being on the implementation of the new NEP, he said.

"We know that some states disagree with the new NEP. But, the Centre does not have any issue with that, because we know whatever you have thought (other than what is prescribed in NEP) will be in the interest of the people and we will accept that too," said Pradhan.

The minister also sought "active participation" of all states in developing 'Curriculum Frameworks'.

"We need to free our education from colonial influence. This is the time of decolonisation of our education. We all need to change our mindset. In the 21st century, we need to create a knowledge-based India and school education will serve as the base for it," said Pradhan.

On the occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the state has taken a lead in implementing the new NEP, adding that nearly 15,000 government-run schools will be developed under the 'Mission School of Excellence'.

Among others, Goa CM Pramod Samant, who handles education portfolio, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia and Union MoS for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar attended the conference.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan National Education Policy National Education Ministers' Conference Hidi Imposition
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp