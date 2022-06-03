STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Provide security to Hindus, migrants in Kashmir: Shiv Sena MP to Amit Shah

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also alleged that the Union government had not taken any effective action regarding the recent killings.

Published: 03rd June 2022 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide adequate security to Hindus and migrants in the Kashmir Valley in the light of the recent targeted killings there.

In a letter to Shah, the Sena leader also sought probe by a competent agency into the killings, adequate compensation to the families of the victims, and a government job for one family member if the victim were the sole breadwinner.

Chaturvedi also alleged that the Union government had not taken any effective action regarding the recent killings.

"In view of the current situation in Kashmir, I request you to provide adequate security to the Hindu community in Kashmir.

Considering the gravity of the situation, I also request you to order an investigation into the recent killings by a competent authority," the Sena MP wrote.

Vijay Kumar, a 29-year-old bank manager from Rajasthan, was shot dead by a terrorist of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba organization inside his office in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, making it the eighth targeted killing in the Kashmir Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

The killing came barely two days after Rajni Bala, a Hindu woman teacher hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

"Such killings have amplified the feeling of fear and uncertainty among Hindus residing in Kashmir.

Such targeted attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and migrants raises questions on the implementation of various schemes launched by the Government of India for the development and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants," Chaturvedi said in the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chaturvedi Kashmir targeted killings
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp