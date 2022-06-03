STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Security cover of 424 people to be restored from June 7, Punjab government tells HC

The Punjab government last week had pruned the security cover of 424 people, including Punabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on Sunday.

Published: 03rd June 2022 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Thursday informed that the security cover of 424 protectees which was scaled down on a temporary basis will be restored from June 7.

The Punjab government last week had pruned the security cover of 424 people, including Punabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on Sunday.

Punjab's senior deputy advocate general Gaurav Dhuriwala told the High Court about this after a petition of former deputy chief minister OP Soni against the withdrawal of his security came up for a hearing in the court of Justice Raj Mohan Singh.

Former minister O P Soni in his petition had sought quashing of the order, in which his security was decategorised from the 'Z' category.

Soni's counsel Madhu Dayal said the state government withdrew the security on the "pick and choose" basis rather than assessing threat perception.

On the submission of the state's counsel that 18 security men had been given to the former deputy chief minister, Dayal argued that these security men work in three shifts, therefore, only six security men guard Soni at one point of time.

She also submitted that Soni is the resident of Amritsar where the maximum security men have been deployed in the wake of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

Soni's counsel also questioned the deployment of Punjab Police personnel with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is already protected by the Delhi police.

The next date of hearing is July 22, said Dayal.

The Punjab government had curtailed the security cover in the wake of "Ghallughara week" and the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, which was carried out by the Army to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex in June 1984.

At that time, the Punjab Police had said that the security personnel were "being withdrawn on a purely temporary basis in connection with an emergent law and order duty".

A day after the state government's decision, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the state's Mansa district.

The opposition has slammed the AAP government in the state for the move and making names of the protectees "public".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Government Punjab Punjab And Haryana High Court Punjab And Haryana HC
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp