Sidhu Moose Wala murder: CCTV footage shows suspects in Bolero at Fatehabad fuel pump

Published: 03rd June 2022 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A CCTV footage from a petrol pump in Haryana's Fatehabad district has surfaced on social media purportedly showing two suspects in the Moose Wala murder case in a Bolero car.

It is suspected that the same vehicle was used by the assailants.

The footage is learnt to have been procured from a fuel pump located at Bisla village in Fatehabad where the car had halted for refuelling.

Another CCTV footage has appeared on social media in which the assailants can be purportedly seen fleeing in the Bolero and an Alto car after killing the singer on Sunday.

This footage is said to have been procured from Bappiana village of Mansa district.

The assailants had fled in an Alto car after murdering the singer.

The car was found abandoned in Moga.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has detained two men from Fatehabad district, the sources said, adding that they would be questioned in connection with the case.

A senior official of a special investigation team formed to probe the murder on Friday said they have got important leads and were working on it.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had arrested Manpreet Singh for allegedly providing logistic support to the assailants.

The police had also brought two gangsters on production warrants from Bathinda and Ferozepur prisons for questioning in the Moose Wala murder case.

On May 29, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

A CCTV footage, which later emerged on social media, showed Moose Wala's vehicle was being followed by a Corolla car in Jawahar Ke village.

Then a Bolero stopped in front of Moose Wala's vehicle, and its occupants, along with those in the Corolla, opened indiscriminate fire at the singer.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis.

The state police termed the incident a case of inter-gang rivalry and said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, a member of Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the killing.

