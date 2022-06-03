STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal: Train on line amid repair works, driver applies emergency brake

A driver, unaware of track repair works, had to stop an express train in West Bengal by applying emergency brakes only after seeing people on the line.

Published: 03rd June 2022 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Train Tracks

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JALPAIGURI: A driver, unaware of track repair works, had to stop an express train in West Bengal on Thursday by applying emergency brakes only after seeing people on the line, officials said.

The incident, which happened near Banarhat station in Jalpaiguri district, triggered panic among the passengers of Kanchankanya Express that was heading to Alipurduar Junction from Sealdah, besides raising questions about safety.

Banarhat's station master Dharmendra Kumar said he had no information about the track repair works, due to which he could not convey it to the driver of the train.

On seeing wielding works on the track in Debpara tea garden when approaching Banarhat, the driver of the train applied emergency brakes and stopped the train, officials said.

