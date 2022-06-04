STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

12 killed, 21 injured in boiler explosion at factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged.

Published: 04th June 2022 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HAPUR (UP): At least eight workers died and 15 were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

They said there were 25 people in the affected area in the factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from the national capital, when the incident occurred.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged.

It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze in the factory. Inspector-General of Police (Meerut range) Praveen Kumar said that eight persons lost their lives. Out of the 17 remaining people, 15 were hospitalised while the rest suffered minor injuries.

The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump. Rescue and relief measures were continuing at the site, according to officials. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families," the CM's office tweeted.

UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' expressed grief over the loss of lives.

"May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the minister tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hapur Hapur Blast Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Blast
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp