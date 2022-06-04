Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pooh-poohs RJD's 'report card' to be released on Sunday

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A day ahead of the main opposition party in the state, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is expected to release its report card on the government's performance, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar sought to defend his government by saying much progress has taken place in the state since its formation in 2005.

“What was the situation earlier, what is now,” Nitish remarked when reporters asked him about the RJD's report card on the Nitish government to be released on June 5 to mark the anniversary of Jai Prakash Narayan's Total Revolution or 'Sampurna Kranti'.

“We keep ourselves busy in doing our work and not in making publicity,” CM quipped when prodded further by media persons.

Nitish said that one should see how much work had been done since he became chief minister in 2005, he stated. Anyway, every party has a right to express its views, he added.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav will release the RJD-Left`s report card on Sunday to corner the state`s NDA government for its alleged failures on various fronts.

Tejashwi has renewed his attack on Nitish after both leaders showed an unusual bonhomie in two back-to-back Iftars in April and also in the run-up to an all-party meeting on the caste census.

Tejashwi said, “The report card will highlight how the Nitish government has failed to keep its promises made during the 2020 assembly election. What happened to 19 lakh jobs NDA leaders had promised during the polls?”

He also accused ruling parties of misleading the Bihar assembly by giving false replies to his party`s questions.

“When we ask questions, leaders of ruling parties tell lies in the house. They do not give proper answers to our questions," he alleged.

Interestingly, Congress leaders will not be present on the occasion when the report card against Nitish government would be released, apparently a pointer to growing mistrust between RJD and Congress.