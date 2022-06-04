STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'BJP trying to get me killed', says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday accused the BJP of plotting to get him killed.

Published: 04th June 2022 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MEERUT: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday accused the BJP of plotting to get him killed.

Tikait termed the ink attack on him in Karnataka recently, a "well-planned conspiracy".

"The government wants to get me killed to break the Tikait family and the sangathan (union). But this will never happen," he said.

Tikait was addressing a review meeting of BKU at Dharmeshwari Farm in Jangethi village of Meerut district.

He said that just as Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by "conspirators", people who raise the voice for the country and the farmers of the country are on the target of the "conspirators".

"If some harm comes to one Tikait, then lakhs of Tikaits are ready to raise the Inquilabi flag in the country," he said.

Targeting the BJP-run central government, he said that the government is trying hard to disturb the unity of BKU, but it cannot because of its unity.

Tikait also hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government saying it should talk to the farmers and find a solution to their problems.

He said that the chief minister is the chief minister of the people of the entire state and not only of his own party, and he should engage with the farmers with indiscrimination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Tikait BJP
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp