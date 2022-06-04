STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP to play big role in Punjab politics, will emerge as largest party in state in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the party is committed to safeguarding the interest of Punjab and will not allow anyone to disturb peace.

Published: 04th June 2022 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will play a big role in the politics of Punjab and will emerge as the largest party in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He was addressing state BJP leaders, including core group members, office-bearers and district presidents.

"BJP will play a big role in the state politics...Whosoever wants to join hands with us will have to be a small partner and we will also welcome those who want to come into the BJP fold," he said.

Shah also recalled the historic sacrifices of the people of Punjab for the protection of religion and rights of the people.

"I want to assure the people of Punjab that the Centre and the country stand with every citizen of Punjab and this crisis situation in Punjab will not be allowed to worsen," he said.

Shah also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and said that in just three months, its face of "deceit and deception has been exposed".

"One shudders to think what will it (AAP) do in five years," he said as he was apparently hitting out at the AAP government over the law and order situation.

Shah assured his party workers that the BJP will emerge as the largest political party during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as people are "dissatisfied" with the AAP and they are waiting to root them out in the next elections.

Shah, while putting all political rumours to rest, said the BJP will contest elections on its own and whosoever wanted to join it will have to contest on its 'lotus' symbol.

"We are here to win and bring prosperity to the state," he said.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the party is committed to safeguarding the interest of Punjab and will not allow anyone to disturb peace.

Sharma said the BJP will contest the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Polls BJP Punjab Politics Amit Shah
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp