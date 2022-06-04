STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Calcutta University says all upcoming semester exams will be held offline

CU VC told the members of the highest decision making body of the institution, Syndicate unanimously decided to conduct the upcoming semester exams in offline mode.

Published: 04th June 2022 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Calcutta University

Calcutta University (Photo | Calcutta University Website)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Calcutta University Friday announced all upcoming semester exams will be held offline, refusing to buckle to demands by a section of agitating undergraduate students who want online tests which were the norm during the two years when Covid-19 pandemic raged through the country.

CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI, the members of the highest decision making body of the institution, Syndicate "unanimously" decided to conduct the upcoming semester exams in offline mode.

"Today Calcutta University Syndicate members unanimously accepted the recommendations of the members of all Faculty Councils, the chairpersons of all Undergraduate Boards of Studies and opinions of most of the Principals to conduct the upcoming even semester examinations in offline mode," she said in an official statement.

On the claims by students, that with in-person classes at campus having taken place only in past two months resulting in gaps in their tutorials, the VC said in her statement "Syndicate took the decision and also decided that all the Principals of affiliated colleges will be well- advised to take steps to arrange special classes to complete courses immediately according to the syllabi, if not already done."

After two panels of the university recommended holding the semester exams in both undergraduate and post-graduate levels on offline mode, the varsity sought the opinion of affiliated college principals on the issue and an overwhelming majority advocated for in-campus tests.

Educationist Pabitrra Sarkar, indologist and academic Nrisinga Prasad Bhaduri and others described "online exams as no exam at all and said for the sake of their career, the students should give up the unjust demand."

"With dip in Covid cases and offline classes having begun, there is no reason why the higher educational institutions should give in to such unfair demands by a section of students," Bhaduri said earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta University Calcutta University Exams
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp