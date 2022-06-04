STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Design curriculums that help students in getting jobs: Bengal Minister Sobhandeb to educational institutions

Bengal Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay asked educational institutions to design their curriculums in such a way that they help youths of the state in getting jobs.

Published: 04th June 2022 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Saturday asked educational institutions to design their curriculums in such a way that they help youths of the state in getting jobs.

Speaking at an event in Netaji Indoor Stadium, Chattopadhyay said that passing secondary, higher secondary, under-graduate or master's courses may not be enough in the present times.

"Of the 10 people who come to my office every day, on an average five say they are looking for jobs. I advise them counselling will equip them to get specific new-age jobs, which are more available, promptly. So rather than merely studying in conventional courses, one has to prepare himself to skill up for the new job market requirements," he said.

Chattopadhyay, the agriculture minister, said institutions such as state-run Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya has been asked to encourage self-employment and design their curriculum accordingly.

State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said that several career options are opening up in West Bengal in sharp contrast to the situation in many other parts of the country.

He said the Education Department has introduced counselling options for students after passing class XII.

"It would be better if that can start from class 9. State Technical Education, Training and Skill Development Minister Humayun Kabir said his department has come up with the Karmadisha app for career counselling of students.

"Over 80,000 students have availed facilities of counseling through this app," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay West Bengal West Bengal Colleges West Bengal Schools
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp