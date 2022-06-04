STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dwarka DCP Shankar Choudhary relieved from duty after his name crops up in connection with ruckus at bar

A woman suffered injury in her head from a shattered glass during a private birthday party Friday night.

Published: 04th June 2022 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a stern action, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday ordered Dwarka DCP Shankar Choudhary's removal from duty with immediate effect after his involvement was alleged in a ruckus at a south Delhi bar.

Her husband later called police and alleged the involvement of the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), according to a general diary entry.

The woman later claimed the officer's name came up due to a "miscommunication".

In a purported video, she said the matter was personal and has been resolved.

Police initiated an internal inquiry into the matter.

In an order, Asthana's office said, "Shankar Choudhary, IPS:2011, is hereby relived from his duty as DCP/Dwarka, Delhi with immediate effect and directed to report to Police Headquarters for further orders."

According to the police, information was received at Greater Kailash police station that a DCP-rank officer of the Delhi Police had assaulted a woman at a birthday party in a private club in Kailash Colony.

According to the police, the woman was injured after a broken glass fell on her.

Due to a miscommunication, the name of the DCP cropped up.

The matter has been resolved as it was a family issue, the police added.

