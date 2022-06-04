STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari fails to get bail

A local court on Saturday rejected a bail plea of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari in connection with a 2020 land grab case.

Published: 04th June 2022 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A local court on Saturday rejected a bail plea of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari in connection with a 2020 land grab case.

Special Judge of Prohibition of Corruption Act Court Gaurav Kumar said that Mukhtar Ansari's involvement was apparent from the investigation and the possibility that he would influence the witnesses during the trial cannot be ruled out.

The FIR in this matter was lodged on August 27, 2020 by local area revenue officer Surjan Lal at the Hazratganj police station.

It was alleged in the FIR that a piece of land in Jiamau locality was registered in the name of one Mohammad Waseem who went to Pakistan and his land was registered in the revenue records of the government as enemy property.

However, the land was grabbed allegedly by Mukhtar Ansari and his sons and the government was cheated of crores of rupees.

Earlier, the bail application on behalf of Ansari claimed that he was innocent and was implicated in the case due to political rivalry.

Mukhtar Ansari is facing over 50 cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhtar Ansari
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp