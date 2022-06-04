STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JP Nadda interacts with seven envoys as part of 'Know BJP' initiative

BJP president JP Nadda elaborated on the structure, departments and growth of the party and also took questions from the envoys.

Published: 04th June 2022 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday spoke to seven heads of missions, including the Russian envoy, his third such interaction as part of the party's outreach initiative.

The BJP's foreign affairs wing chief Vijay Chauthaiwale said Nadda conveyed his party's thanks to the countries which helped in the rescue of Indian students from Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

He said some members of the Commonwealth of Independent States were among those who attended the meeting.

The Russian envoy also spoke in Hindi, Chauthaiwale sad.

Nadda elaborated on the structure, departments and growth of the party and also took questions from the envoys.

With this, Nadda has so far interacted with 33 foreign envoys as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative.

After the meeting, the BJP national president tweeted, "It was an honour to meet with delegates from different countries today at our party HQ under the 'Know BJP' initiative. This is in continuation of our party's outreach to the diplomatic community to have an in-depth discussion regarding the BJP's ideology and initiatives."

Interactions with more envoys are planned for June 11 and 13, Chauthaiwale said.

While European countries are likely to be represented on June 11, the focus will on the Middle East and African nations on June 13, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp