Latur college principal arrested for sheltering absconding murder accused
Published: 04th June 2022 12:18 AM | Last Updated: 04th June 2022 12:18 AM | A+A A-
LATUR: A college principal in Latur in Maharashtra was arrested on Friday for allegedly helping a murder accused while he was on the run, a police official said.
Ajitsinha Gaherwar (45), the principal of a college in Aurad Shahajani, was held for giving shelter to one Narayan Irbatanwad, who was on the run in a murder case registered with Chakur police station, the official said.
"We have seized an air pistol, shrapnel etc from him and further probe is underway," he added.