STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Missing girl found dead with throat slit in Jaipur's Amer area, rape suspected: Police

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly killed by slitting her throat with a sharp edged weapon in Amer area on Saturday.

Published: 04th June 2022 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly killed by slitting her throat with a sharp edged weapon in Amer area here on Saturday, police said.

The girl went missing from Saturday afternoon and later her nude body was found at a secluded place near Dadabadi, Additional DCP Suman Chaudhary said.

It is a suspected case of rape and murder but exact cause will be known in the post mortem report only, she said.

The body has been kept at a hospital's mortuary for post mortem and forensic experts have collected evidences from the spot, police said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaipur Jaipur Crime Jaipur Murder Jaipur Rape
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp