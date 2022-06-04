STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moose Wala's parents likely to meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh 

Moosewala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) take out a candlelight march in the memory of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday. (Photo | PTI) 

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala are likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday, BJP sources said.

Shah will arrive here and meet the Punjab BJP leaders.

Later, he will inaugurate the 'Khelo India Youth Games' in Haryana's Panchkula.

Moosewala's parents left for Chandigarh from their residence in Punjab's Mansa district.

Moosewala's family had earlier written a letter to Shah seeking a probe by central agencies into the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moosewala's home on Friday and assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

According to the autopsy report, Moosewala's body bore 19 bullet injury marks.

