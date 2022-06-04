STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need strong Opposition parties without nepotism, says PM

“I want that there must be a strong opposition in the country and that political parties must come out of dynastic politics,” he said.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and businessman MA Yusuff Ali at an exhibition in Kanpur on Friday | Pti

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Making pitch for a strong opposition while addressing a gathering at Paraunkh, the ancestral village of President Ram Nath Kovind in Kanpur Dehat district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was in favour of a strong opposition so that the “democracy can flourish” in the country. He also said that some parties misunderstand his criticism of dynastic politics.

“I want that there must be a strong opposition in the country and that political parties must come out of dynastic politics,” he said. It will strengthen the democracy in the country and youths will get more opportunities in politics, he said, but wondered if “I am expecting a lot from dynastic political parties”.

President Kovind, who is on a visit to his village, came to Kanpur airport to welcome PM Modi, breaking presidential protocol. In his address, Kovind thanked Modi for visiting the village and for backing him for the post of President.

The PM also shared his experience of visiting the Paraunkh village and interaction with locals. The PM said that the country is working for the development of farmers, women and youth. Today in rural India, roads are being made, fibre optic cables are being laid and houses being constructed for the poor, he said. “Our villages are capable, have manpower and are well to do. Empowerment of villages is our primary objective,” he said.

