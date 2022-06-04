STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Jammu-based staffer Pandits threaten mass migration if not moved from Valley

The employees warn that if the government does not come up with a transfer policy, they would resign en-masse.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri Pandit families return to Jagti Migrants Camp in Jammu on Friday | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Even as fear-stricken Kashmiri Pandit employees have begun to relocate to Jammu after the recent targeted killings in the Valley, the Jammu-based reserved category employees posted in Kashmir are threatening mass migration if they are not posted outside the Valley.

The Jammu-based employees on Friday staged a protest. One of the protesters said the reserve category employees have been serving in the Valley since 2007 and never felt insecure in the last 15 years. “However, after the targeted killings, we are feeling unsafe in the Valley and none of us want to work in the Valley. We appeal to the government to immediately transfer us from Kashmir to our home districts in Jammu region,” he said. said.

ALSO READ: Another exodus after 30 years? 300-plus Pandit staffers leave Kashmir in fear

Another protester said in the current situation, nobody from Jammu wants to serve in Kashmir. “We urge the government to form a comprehensive transfer policy for us,” he stated. The employees warn that if the government does not come up with a transfer policy, they would resign en-masse.

ALSO READ: Frightened Pandits, others demand relocation to Jammu

Meanwhile, some of the Pandit employees recruited in the Valley under the PM’s job package have arrived in Jammu. “The situation is very tense. The first migration of Pandits happened in 1990 and now the second one is unfolding. Even after 32 years, Pandits are not safe in Kashmir,” said a  staffer returning from Anantnag.
 

