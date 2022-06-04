STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raipur Diary

A curated list of the most pressing stories, by our correspondent Ejaz Kaiser.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo| Twitter)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Haryana Cong MLAs chilling at Mayfair 
The 28 Congress MLAs from Haryana, who were herded to Raipur to insulate them from horse-trading attempts for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, are believed to be having a good time in the most expensive resort of the Chhattisgarh capital. None of them are allowed to speak to any outsider, including the media. The buzz is that ‘dialogues’ inside the Mayfair resort are taking place as part of ‘confidence building measure’. Congress general secretary Ajay Maken, who has filed nomination from Haryana, is not willing to take any risk and has also arrived. He is personally interacting with each ‘guest’. “All’s well. They (Haryana MLAs) are receiving training here,” said CM Bhupesh Baghel.

I-T tribunal bench at Secretariat building
Raipur has got its first full-fledged Income Tax Appellate Tribunal bench at Nava Raipur-based Central Secretariat building. It will be inaugurated by Kiran Rijiju, Union Law Minister, on June 4. The Tribunal functions as a quasi-judicial authority and specialises in dealing with appeals under the Direct Tax Acts. ITAT has 63 benches across the country. The appeals can be filed against the orders of income tax authorities. During Covid-19, ITAT had disposed of over 60,000 cases through virtual hearings. An e-filing portal facility is also maintained by ITAT. The tribunal is entrusted with the task of deciding intricate questions of law and fact. 

Govt pats self for low unemployment rate 
The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has got one more reason to pat its own back. The latest data of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy shows the state’s unemployment rate to be 0.7% in May as against the national average of 7.1%. The Bhupesh Baghel government credited its model of development claiming the policies and programmes introduced by it have generated employment opportunities, particularly for the youth, and boosted the rural economy. The government has launched a mission to create 15 lakh new job opportunities in the next five years. “It’s for everyone to see why there’s a consistent decline in unemployment rate in the state,” CM Baghel said. 

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayfair Raipur Haryana MLA Bhupesh Baghel Kiran Rijiju
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp