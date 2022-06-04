Rajasthan High Court cancels LDC exam amid doubts of rigging

By PTI

JODHPUR: Sensing a widespread rigging in Rajasthan High Court lower division clerk recruitment examinations, the court has cancelled the entire recruitment process.

The order was conveyed on Friday by the Registrar of the Rajasthan High Court.

Fresh dates for the examination will be issued later, and the candidates will be required to apply all over again.

The exams were held to fill 1,760 posts across several levels of judicial assistant posts and clerical posts.

A man at Dausa centre had been apprehended appearing as proxy candidate during the exam that was held on March 13 this year.

He was caught and booked at Kotwali Police Station in Dausa.

Reportedly, in the results that were announced on May 18, there were glaring discrepancies between candidates' marks, with cut offs for SC, OBC, and EWS candidates settling at much higher score than the general candidates'.

Last year also, REET-2021 and Police Constable recruitment examinations were cancelled following complaints of paper leak.