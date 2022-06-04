STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Saffron camp focuses on women power in Rajya Sabha polls

In the shape of things to come for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has given the party ticket to six women among 22 candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the shape of things to come for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has given the party ticket to six women among 22 candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections. As a part of a well thought-out equation, the BJP is experimenting with proportional representation to half of the population in the ticket distribution.

“Setting aside nominations to women for the Rajya Sabha polls is not a small thing. It has a forward-looking agenda for assembly elections in six states and then the 2024 polls,” remarked a woman leader at the party headquarters on Friday.

Voting for the Rajya Sabha election takes place through set norms. “The BJP wants to project  itself as a party which is genuinely concerned about ‘proportional representation’ to women in the Upper House,” she said.

Sources said the party has prepared an action plan to ensure proportional participation of women in the Assembly and the Parliamentary elections. “When the six women are elected, they will become the face of the party in the Upper House, where they can counter the opposition women MPs,” said a BJP leader.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is among the six women candidates nominated by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha polls. The FM is nominated from Karnataka while Kavita Patidar is set to enter the House from MP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha elections
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp