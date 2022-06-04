Saffron camp focuses on women power in Rajya Sabha polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the shape of things to come for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has given the party ticket to six women among 22 candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections. As a part of a well thought-out equation, the BJP is experimenting with proportional representation to half of the population in the ticket distribution.

“Setting aside nominations to women for the Rajya Sabha polls is not a small thing. It has a forward-looking agenda for assembly elections in six states and then the 2024 polls,” remarked a woman leader at the party headquarters on Friday.

Voting for the Rajya Sabha election takes place through set norms. “The BJP wants to project itself as a party which is genuinely concerned about ‘proportional representation’ to women in the Upper House,” she said.

Sources said the party has prepared an action plan to ensure proportional participation of women in the Assembly and the Parliamentary elections. “When the six women are elected, they will become the face of the party in the Upper House, where they can counter the opposition women MPs,” said a BJP leader.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is among the six women candidates nominated by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha polls. The FM is nominated from Karnataka while Kavita Patidar is set to enter the House from MP.