STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shunted out of Rajya Sabha list, Ghulam Nabi Azad ‘declined’ Sonia’s offer

Sources close to Azad said he was also offered a Rajya Sabha berth but he said the demand of G23 is for a 
complete overhaul in the functioning of the party.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | PTI)

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma missing from the party’s Rajya Sabha list, there is a strong buzz that Sonia Gandhi had offered a top party position to Azad but he politely turned it down.  

Azad and Sharma, part of the G23 ginger group that wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational revamp and internal elections, were reportedly probables for the berth in the Upper house but their names did not figure in the final list, leaving several party leaders guessing.

Sources said the Congress chief got in touch with Azad and offered him a top party position but he reportedly talked about the generational gap and how there is a big difference in the thinking of young and old leaderships.  

Sources close to Azad said he was also offered a Rajya Sabha berth but he said the demand of G23 is for a 
complete overhaul in the functioning of the party. There has been a buzz for a while that Azad is mulling to leave the party or float his own outfit in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the case of Sharma, there were rumours that he will join the saffron camp as he was upset over denial of Rajya Sabha ticket.  He later called the rumours “political mischief” and said he will continue to work for the party. There has been rumbling in the grand old party since  the  distribution of tickets for the Upper House election and several leaders have expressed their reservations about the ticket distribution by the party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad Anand Sharma Sonia Gandhi Rajya Sabha polls Rajya Sabha elections
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp