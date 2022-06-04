STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Smooth sailing: Several elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Many Rajya Sabha candidates in several states were on Friday elected unopposed, leaving seats only in Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra open for contest.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many Rajya Sabha candidates in several states were on Friday elected unopposed, leaving seats only in Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra open for contest. Eleven candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Five in Bihar, three in Madhya Pradesh, two in Punjab, two in Jharkhand and two in Chhattisgarh sailed through smoothly.

In Bihar, 11 candidates that were elected on Friday include eight from Bharatiya Janata Party, one from Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal each, while one candidate was independent backed by SP. The BJP candidates elected unopposed to the Upper House are Darshana Singh, Babu Ram Nishad, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Dal Agarwal, K Laxman, Laxmikant Bajpai, Surendra Singh Nagar and Sangeeta Yadav. Jayant Chaudhary from the RLD and Javed Ali Khan from the SP were the two other candidates that made it to the Rajya Sabha. Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal secured a berth in the Parliament as an independent. He was backed by SP.

In Bihar, which is witnessing a rift between two ruling allies BJP and JD-U, the candidates who have made it to Rajya Sabha without contest are Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Ahmed (RJD), Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel (BJP), and Kheeru Mahto (JD-U).  Congress leader and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha and the BJP’s Sumitra Valmiki and Kavita Patidar were declared as elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Mahua Maji and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Aditya Sahu were elected from Jharkhand. Both Maji and Sahu will be making their debuts in the Upper House of Parliament. Amid sharp criticism faced by ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab over the killing of  singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, its candidates — noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and entrepreneur and social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney — were elected unopposed on Friday. The ruling Congress’ nominees Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan were elected unopposed from Chhattisgarh.

Securing berth
Eleven candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Five in Bihar, three in Madhya Pradesh, two in Punjab, two in Jharkhand and two in Chhattisgarh have sailed through to RS smoothly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha elections Rajya Sabha polls BJP Samajwadi Party
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp