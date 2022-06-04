STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two booked from Nagpur for uploading porn content involving children on social media

The accused have been identified as Gajanan Suresh Rangari, a resident of Katol, and Om Sihwar Bagal from Kamleshwar.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Social Media

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAGPUR: Two men were booked from the rural parts of Nagpur for allegedly uploading pornographic videos of children on social media, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Gajanan Suresh Rangari, a resident of Katol, and Om Sihwar Bagal from Kamleshwar, he said.

"After Rangari uploaded a porn video of two children on December 23, 2020, Maharashtra Cyber alerted the rural police. We have registered a case under Information Technology Act. Kamleshwar police have booked Bagal for uploading a porn video of children on January 14 last year," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagpur Nagpur crime child pornography child porn
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp