Two booked from Nagpur for uploading porn content involving children on social media

By PTI

NAGPUR: Two men were booked from the rural parts of Nagpur for allegedly uploading pornographic videos of children on social media, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Gajanan Suresh Rangari, a resident of Katol, and Om Sihwar Bagal from Kamleshwar, he said.

"After Rangari uploaded a porn video of two children on December 23, 2020, Maharashtra Cyber alerted the rural police. We have registered a case under Information Technology Act. Kamleshwar police have booked Bagal for uploading a porn video of children on January 14 last year," he said.