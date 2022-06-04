Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

By Online Desk

MAHOBA: A video of a woman being thrashed by her in-laws for not giving birth to a boy has gone viral on social media.

The incident has been reported in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh.

The woman was beaten up by her husband and her in-laws for giving birth to two daughters and not a son.

A video of the thrashing showed the woman being kicked by two other women, who are believed to be her in-laws. The woman was also grabbed by her hair and received repeated blows on her back as the two others verbally abused her. When she cried not to beat her up, one of them called her a 'prostitute.'

According to reports, the onlookers did not try to stop the brutality unleashed on the woman.

Following a complaint lodged by the woman, Mahoba police registered a case against five persons on Saturday including the woman's husband Neeraj.