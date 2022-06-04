STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

The woman was beaten up by her husband and her in-laws for giving birth to two daughters and not a son.

Published: 04th June 2022 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Domestic abuse, Crime against women, Sexual abuse, Harassment

Image used for representational purposes

By Online Desk

MAHOBA: A video of a woman being thrashed by her in-laws for not giving birth to a boy has gone viral on social media.

The incident has been reported in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh.

The woman was beaten up by her husband and her in-laws for giving birth to two daughters and not a son.

A video of the thrashing showed the woman being kicked by two other women, who are believed to be her in-laws. The woman was also grabbed by her hair and received repeated blows on her back as the two others verbally abused her. When she cried not to beat her up, one of them called her a 'prostitute.'

According to reports, the onlookers did not try to stop the brutality unleashed on the woman.

Following a complaint lodged by the woman, Mahoba police registered a case against five persons on Saturday including the woman's husband Neeraj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Woman thrashed by in-laws Mahoba district Uttar Pradesh Neeraj
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp