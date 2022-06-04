STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Z-category security for Akal Takht Jathedar

Published: 04th June 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Union government has given Z-category security cover to Akal Takht (the highest temporal seat of Sikhs) Jathedar (high priest), Giani Harpreet Singh. The state government had earlier reduced his security cover.

According to sources, Harpreet Singh will be provided security by commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He will also be provided with an escort and  pilot vehicles when he travels by road. Under the Z-category security, 16-20 armed commandos are deployed in shifts with the protectee round-the-clock. “The CRPF commandos will be in charge of his security,’’ said an official.

Singh said he had neither demanded the security from the Central government nor had he received any official information in this regard. The Punjab government had last month withdrawn three of the six gunmen of Singh, prompting him to say that the state government can take away the rest of his security personnel as well. Within a few hours, his security cover was restored but Singh had refused to take them back.

Welcoming the Centre’s move, BJP leader and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “Thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah for granting Z security to temporal authority of Sikhs Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. It’s commendable of Govt of India to grant adequate and appropriate security to religious heads with due consideration of threat assessment.”

BJP spokesperson RP Singh also tweeted,  “Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah ji for providing Z security to Jathedar Akal Takht Sahib, whose precious life had been compromised by government of Bhagwant Mann who withdrew his security.’’

