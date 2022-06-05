STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 people fall sick after consuming food at marriage function in MP

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GWALIOR: At least 12 people fell sick after consuming food at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a health official said on Sunday.

The victims, all adults, reached the Civil Hospital in Dabra town on Saturday evening with complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea, Gwalior's Chief Medical and Health Officer Manish Sharma said.

All of them had food at the marriage function in Chhapra village, the official said.

They are undergoing treatment and are out of danger, he said, adding that it was a suspected case of food poisoning.

A team of doctors was sent to the village on Sunday to find out if any other person had fallen ill after consuming food at the wedding, he said.

