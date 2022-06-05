Bilaspur police' diligent hearing of vulnerable victims of rape, molestation yields effective results 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Bilaspur police in Chhattisgarh have started a novel practice with a focus on attentive hearing to the intimidated victims of rape, molestation or domestic violence, as they claimed vulnerable to repeated threats after the FIR was lodged. The women sufferers securing police empathy perceptibly got much-needed relief as they candidly narrated their worries and situations fraught with peril.

Within a month of executing the new move, as many as 181 accused in the reported crimes against women have been arrested in Bilaspur. Even the actions taken against police officers allegedly found colluding with the accused.

It is often found that the women victims who filed the cases against offenders to seek justice are being frightened, humiliated, attacked or mentally harassed by the accused or their accomplice to remain silent and are pressurised to withdraw the case. Some victims tormented by shame become easy targets for hostile conduct by the perpetrators.

Bilaspur Range Inspector General of Police Ratan Lal Dangi pioneered the innovative mechanism covering the six districts of his jurisdiction for a periodic review of the cases of rape, molestation or domestic violence with the police officers. And during the meeting, the women victims are given a patient hearing, their pressing issues discussed to alleviate the distress with an assurance on safeguard and speedy justice.

Ahead of such meetings, the details of the registered cases on the crimes against women in the police stations in the Bilaspur range were gathered. The victims are either called at the range headquarters or asked to virtually attend the meeting, which is chaired by the IG in the presence of police officers posted in areas where the women victims visit to speak out their unpleasant experiences.

While narrating their ordeal, many women were seen in tears pleading for the police intervention.

The IG simultaneously cross-examined the claims of the women with the investigating officer of the victim’s area besides the progress of the inquiry and the culprits.

“Meeting the IG and other police officers raised our morale and trust on law enforcing agencies. We were given full liberty to express our concern”, said Bobby (name changed) who was sexually abused in a private office and later repeatedly intimidated by the accused to take back the police complaint.

The victims are called one at a time to recount their depressing episodes in the meeting.

“We decided to call the victims who feel unguarded and threatened for their well-being. There shouldn't be any lack of action from the police that should make the women feel insecure,” said Dangi.

The novel initiative, which began a month ago, has apparently alleviated persisting fear and panic among the victims who seem confident to get support from the police.