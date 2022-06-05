STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID, goes into home isolation

Fadnavis, who is the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, had earlier also contracted the viral infection in October 2020.

Published: 05th June 2022 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 02:32 PM

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation.

Fadnavis, who is the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, had earlier also contracted the viral infection in October 2020.

On Sunday, the former state chief minister in a tweet said, "I have tested #COVID19 positive and in home isolation. Taking medication & treatment as per the doctor's advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care everyone!" Earlier, when Fadnavis contracted the infection in 2020, he had undergone treatment in a government hospital.

