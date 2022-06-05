STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP talked of making India 'Congress-mukt', but party itself becoming 'Congress-yukt': AAP

Former ministers and Congress leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar joined the BJP.

Published: 05th June 2022

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A day after four senior Congress leaders joined the BJP here, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said the BJP which talked of a "Congress-mukt Bharat" is itself becoming "Congress-yukt".

Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang accused the BJP of adopting double standards and said it had levelled various charges against many of the Congress leaders who joined it on Saturday.

"BJP talks about ideology. Has it failed to create leadership in Punjab for so many years or are its leaders not competent that it has to take Congress' kachra (garbage)," he alleged.

Former ministers and Congress leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar joined the BJP.

Former Congress MLA Kewal Dhillon and former SAD MLAs Sarup Chand Singla and Mohinder Kaur Josh also joined the BJP.

Kang said when the BJP came to power at the Centre it talked of a "Congress-mukt Bharat" (Congress-free India).

"But going by the trend of the past few years, the reality is the opposite and the BJP is becoming Congress-yukt," said Kang while referring to the BJP inducting several leaders from the grand old party over the years.

On opposition parties targeting the Bhagwant Mann-led government over alleged worsening law and order situation in Punjab, Kang said whatever incidents have occurred, the Punjab Police has been proactively following and investigating them so that the culprits are punished.

Referring to singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing, he said an SIT is already conducting a thorough probe.

Replying to a question, Kang said that Punjab Police is competent to carry out a thorough probe in the incident, but at the same time the government will positively consider the demand of the family if it wants probe by a central agency.

On the joining of four former ministers on Saturday, Kang said the BJP had inducted "rejected leaders" into its fold.

About former minister Sunder Sham Arora, Kang claimed BJP leader Tikshan Sud had levelled serious allegations of corrupt practices against him.

Likewise, other BJP leaders had also targeted Balbir Sidhu, who was the health minister in the then Amarinder Singh-led government, over alleged corrupt practices, he said.

"The people of Punjab know their reality. They have already been rejected by people in the polls," Kang said.

"BJP says they are against corruption, nepotism. But their double standards have been exposed," said Kang.

Ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had in November during a visit to Amritsar said many from the Congress were in touch with his party but it would not take their "kachra" (garbage).

