Centre asks states to promote blood donation as country needs voluntary, unpaid blood donors

The Centre has asked the states to set up blood group testing facilities at primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals on World Blood Donor Day.

Published: 05th June 2022 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

blood donation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While underscoring the need for voluntary, unpaid blood donors, the centre on Sunday asked states to set up blood group testing facilities at primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHSs) and district hospitals to coincide with World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

In a letter to the state, the Union Health Ministry advised all the states and union territories to take up various activities to promote blood donation and create awareness as it will be helpful during emergencies.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to the states and union territories, said, “To ensure that everyone who needs transfusion has access to safe blood, the country needs voluntary, unpaid blood donors who donate blood regularly.”

“An effective blood donor programme requires the wide and active participation of the population,” he added.

The centre also advised all central government ministries, hospitals, institutions and government and private medical colleges to organise similar activities on June 14.

The ministry has also suggested an action plan for the states and UTs to be implemented to maximise registration of willing blood donors along with optimal blood collection and spread awareness among rural masses through felicitation of blood donors.

Also, the ministry suggested organising pledge taking ceremonies at the gram panchayat level. Similar activities may be arranged at the block and district levels, the ministry said.

“To promote the registration of blood donors and create awareness, facilities for blood group testing may be made available on 14th June 2022 at all PHCS/CHCs/Sub-district and District hospitals and other blood banks as per feasibility. This will help the common citizens to know their blood group, which will be useful in emergencies for blood donation,” the letter stated.

The campaign slogan for this year’s World Blood Donor Day is ‘donating blood is an act of solidarity.’

TAGS
Centre World Blood Donor Day June 14 Union Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan
