Congress leaders start planning for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul attends meeting

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leaders on Sunday started planning for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" announced by the party at its Udaipur "Nav Sankalp Shivir".

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present at the first meeting of the party's central planning group for the "yatra".

The "Bharat Jodo Yatra" will begin from Kanyakumari on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, and conclude in Kashmir.

"The first meeting of the Central Planning Group for Bharat Jodo Yatra took place today. The Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra will start on October 2nd and planning for it began in right earnest. Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting," senior party leader Digvijaya Singh wrote on Twitter.

Singh is the convenor of the group set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the planning of the "yatra".

The "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is to help unite India, which the Congress alleges is being divided with increased polarisation in the country.

Others present at the meeting included Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor, Jothi Mani, Indian Youth Congress chief B V Srinivas, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'souza and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Neeraj Kundan.

The Congress president, in her concluding remarks at the Udaipur "shivir", had announced that the party will launch the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir "Bharat Jodo Yatra" on Gandhi Jayanti, in which she would also participate.

"The yatra is to strengthen the bonds of social harmony that are under stress, to preserve the foundational values of our Constitution that are under assault and to highlight the day-to-day concerns of crores of our people," Sonia Gandhi had said in her remarks.